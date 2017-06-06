Make A Competitive Search Engine Optimization Plan

Anyone who owns or intends to own a small or medium sized business knows that advertisement is crucial. While word of mouth is generally the best option, internet advertising is incredibly important as well. If your website cannot be found with a simple web search, you are wasting precious resources and losing new clients. With search engine optimization you will be able to solve this problem.

Do not let search engine optimization take over your online business! True, SEO is an important part of building your website. SEO should never be as important as satisfying your customers, though. If you spend so much time on search engine optimization that you find yourself neglecting your customers, you should reevaluate your priorities.

Social media can be a useful tool in search engine optimization. When you write something new, tweet the link, encourage your followers to share the link and post it on social media sites. When a link is attached and sent around Twitter, real-time searches will be more successful for your search engine goals.

Make your URL's easy to understand. Not only will the users of your site have no problem knowing what that particular page will contain, but the search engines will be able to find it easier, as well. Avoid in house classifications that involve numbers and random letters. Stick to keywords and phrases that make sense.

Be aware that search spiders cannot read images, they can only read text. You need to include text in the descriptions of your images and image tags so that they can be found in search engine results. Using the image's "ALT" tag, you can add keywords and text, that can help the spider effectively find your image by reading around it.

If possible keep CSS and JavaScript in separate files on your web sever. By doing this search engines will be able to find and index the content on your HTML web pages faster. Also, having more content than code on a web page increases a page's rank in search engine results.

One way to enhance your standing in website search rankings is to improve the time it takes your website to load. Search engines are looking to deliver the best possible experience to their searchers and now include load time into their search ranking protocols. Slow loading sites get lost in the mix when searchers get impatient waiting for sites to load. Explore ways to optimize your loading process with solutions like compressed images, limited use of Flash animations and relocating JavaScript outside your HTML code.

Avoid using Flash, Frames and AJAX on your site. They share a very common problem in that they will not permit linking to a single page. It may look very nice but it could very well inhibit you from making the most out of your webpage. If you must use it, use it sparingly.

Keep your site updated with new content on a regular basis. Sites that are consistently being updated are ranked higher by the search engines than sites that are static and unchanging. Adding new content also benefits you by providing more information for your readers and will keep people coming back.

Use Google Maps and similar services to promote your website. When people look for a local business, your name is going to come up. Include a link to your website in the description, to allow visitors to learn more about your services. You should get visits from local people who are potential customers.

There are many tools you can use online to check keyword density. Keep in mind that search engines may change their own format and algorithms so keep your keyword checkers up-to-date and research which way the current search engine trend is going. You do not want to make the mistake of choosing keyword tools that are not current.

You will need to make sure that you have content that is of good quality on your site. Many of the search engines are now being more thorough with the content that is showing on the results page. If your site is filled with content that is garbage, it will not rank high as a result when searched.

You should make sure that you are not on a proxy that is shared with a banned site, if you are using a shared server. If you do share your proxy with a site that is banned for spamming or other fraudulent activities, your rankings could be lowered, thereby decreasing the traffic to your site.

This article has given you some simple, yet helpful SEO tips. Now it is time to set some goals and commit to achieving them.