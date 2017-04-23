Think You Know Everything About Search Engine Optimization? Let Us Prove You Incorrect

If you have an internet business, having an attractive website is just the beginning. If you want your website to rank highly in the search engines when the public searches for your line of business, you will need to know how to optimize your website. Here are some tips on how to do that.

One of the most effective ways to optimize your website is to put your keywords in the title tag. Search engines crawl over around 60 to 70 characters of the title, so it is important to keep your title short and your keywords relevant. The search engine will match the title keywords to the actual content of your page, so relevancy is very important.

To avoid your site from being ignored by web crawlers, you should refrain from stuffing too many keywords into your web pages. Many advanced web crawlers will ignore sites that are packed with keywords. Keywords are essential if you are using them correctly, but they can also hurt you if you overdo them.

Search engine optimize all assets found on your website. By carrying out SEO on spreadsheets (.xls), documents (.doc, .pdf), videos (.avi), audio (.mp3), presentations (.ppt) and images (.jpg, gif, .png) within your website, you can maximize the number of search queries that refer web searchers to your website and increase your website's traffic.

When you are deciding what phrases to use throughout your site, use this quick Google test to see if your page has a chance of being a "top result." Search each of your potential key-phrases (in quotation marks) individually. Choose the key-phrase that retrieves the least amount of results. This way, you will have less competition within your search result pool.

Many believe that keywords in their comment tags will create a more visible site. Try to focus on the content of your site.

Stay away from search engines that ask you to pay to be involved. There are hundreds of search engines that will list your site for free, some without even having to submit your details. Any site that charges for a simple listing is not only unethical, but likely an ineffective site.

Give each page on your web site a different title, in order to attract more attention from the search engines. Vary your use of keywords and phrases in the titles. Be sure not to use more than 65 to 70 characters in each title and include the most important words, early in the title.

Get your business and its website listed in online business directories. Most website owners know to submit their site to the major search engines, which is important. However, many fail to take advantage of the numerous free local business directories. These directories are the equivalent of the local phone book and are used by many potential customers to find local products and services.

Leave comments on other peoples websites on a regular basis. Take your time and find the articles that have a high PageRank page, and leave comments on these. This will help you improve the PageRank score, and may have other people coming to look at your site more often as well.

Keep an eye on the calendar and plan your search engine optimization strategy, to take holidays, special events and seasonal offers, into account. When you research effective keywords, you will see that holiday-related keywords spike, in the days and weeks leading to the holiday. Take advantage of these variations by tailoring, not only your content, but your optimization efforts, to the season.

An excellent program to use for search engine optimization is Google's AdWords tool. With Google AdWords you will be able to look up how popular keywords and keyword phrases are, allowing you to select the most popular keywords for your search engine optimization. This will result in better search results for your pages.

Every page on a website offers an opportunity for a customer or a search engine bot to find your website and read your pages. When you add a blog to your website, you open up a lot of new opportunities for your site to be found. Your blog can discuss very small aspects of your niche that will appeal to a tangent of your target group. That's why adding a blog is such a good SEO practice.

By following the advice above, you can stop wasting time and money on SEO methods that don't work and be on your way to becoming a SEO expert. Also, by using some of the SEO techniques mentioned, you can increase your website's SERP rank and start receiving more organic, targeted traffic to your website.